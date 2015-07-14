BRIEF-Everlance says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Everlance Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fgiZNx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, July 14 Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf's largest utility firm, is in talks with local and international banks to raise a multi-billion-dollar loan, according to two sources aware of the matter.
The offering, which one source said could be worth anywhere between $3 billion and $5 billion in total, will be split between a dollar-denominated portion and a riyal-denominated tranche, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
The riyal-denominated piece is expected to be worth around 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion), the first source said, adding the transaction would have a three-year lifespan but with an option to extend the maturity beyond that point.
SEC did not respond to emails and calls by Reuters seeking comment. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage: