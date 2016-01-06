DUBAI Jan 6 Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf's largest utility firm, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement for a $1.4 billion loan with seven international banks to be used as a back-up credit facility.

The facility has a lifespan of three years and was provided by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, HSBC, JP Morgan, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank.

On Dec. 16, SEC said it signed an agreement for a reserve credit facility worth up to 2.5 billion riyals ($666.1 million) with National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group.

The transaction announced on Wednesday brings the company's total revolving facilities to a value of 7.75 billion riyals, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7535 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)