DUBAI, March 9 State-run utility Saudi
Electricity Co (SEC) and its partners in a gas-fired
power plant in Saudi Arabia have refinanced a $1.14 billion loan
for the project, an executive and sources told Reuters.
The deal replaces financing taken out in 2010 for the Riyadh
PP11 independent power project, which is 50 percent owned by
SEC, the sources said.
A further 20 percent is owned by French company Engie
, with the remaining 30 percent split evenly between
Saudi Arabia's Aljomaih Holding and Blue Horizon, a subsidiary
of Japan's Sojitz Corp. The plant became operational in
2013.
Many companies in the Gulf have been seeking to refinance
debt as liquidity has been squeezed by a drop in oil prices.
Jean-Baptiste Roux, a United Arab Emirates-based financial
adviser at Engie, said the refinancing aimed to improve the debt
terms and profitability of PP11, also named Dhuruma Electricity
Co.
The new debt facility includes a mini-permanent structure
that is usually used until a project has been completed and can
start producing income, the sources said. It includes an 85
percent cash sweep, typically used to funnel excess cash into
repaying debt, and a subsequent margin step-up, the sources
said.
The refinancing comprises a U.S. dollar tranche and an
Islamic tranche. The dollar tranche totalled $505 million, with
participating banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp,
Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Export Development Canada, KfW IPEX, Societe Generale and
Standard Chartered.
Two different Islamic portions totalled $635 million, with
the banks involved including Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank and Alinma, Samba Financial Group, Banque Saudi Fransi and
Saudi British.
(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia
and David Goodman)