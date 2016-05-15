BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
RIYADH May 15 Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) signed a $900 million loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and other international lenders to help finance Shuqaiq power plant's construction, the utility said on Sunday.
The facility has a 13.25-year lifespan and is guaranteed by KEXIM. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank and Santander are among the lenders providing funding, the bourse statement said.
State-controlled SEC, the largest utility company in Saudi Arabia, has previously said that it expects the total cost of the project to be $3.2 billion.
It signed a contract in 2013 with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to build the 2,640 megawatt Shuqaiq power plant in southwestern Jizan province. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago