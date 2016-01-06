BRIEF-Austock Group announces FUMA as at March 31
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 6 Shares in Saudi Electricity Co have been suspended until 1430 local time (1130 GMT) at the company's request "as it will announce a material development", the Saudi Capital Market Authority said on Wednesday.
The regulator did not elaborate. The shares last traded down 2.2 percent on the Saudi stock index which was down 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, April 12 Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.