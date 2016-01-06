DUBAI Jan 6 Shares in Saudi Electricity Co have been suspended until 1430 local time (1130 GMT) at the company's request "as it will announce a material development", the Saudi Capital Market Authority said on Wednesday.

The regulator did not elaborate. The shares last traded down 2.2 percent on the Saudi stock index which was down 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)