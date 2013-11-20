KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 20 General Electric
has won a contract worth around 2.1 billion riyals ($560
million) to supply Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) with gas
and steam turbines for two new power plants in Riyadh, sources
familiar with the deal said.
The utility company announced the contract award on
Wednesday but did not name the winner, and a spokesman declined
to comment further. A General Electric spokesman in Saudi Arabia
could not be reached for comment.
Twelve gas units and four steam turbines will be built and
tested within 40 months, SEC said in a statement. The company is
investing billions of dollars in projects to meet electricity
demand that is rising by around 9 percent annually.
SEC did not provide the capacity of the two power plants but
an industry source said each would have a capacity of between
1,600 and 1,950 megawatts. An engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) tender for the plants is expected to be
issued soon, he said.