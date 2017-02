KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 17 Saudi Arabian Bemco Contracting Co (Bemco) said on Monday it won a $1.4 billion contract from Saudi Electricity to expand a power plant in Riyadh.

Bemco submitted the lowest bid of $1.43 billion for the expansion project.

Saudi Electricity said on Sunday it signed the deal with an unnamed Saudi company to build 1,200 megawatt (MW) of power generation capacity at the PP10 combined cycle plant power plant, which currently has a generation capacity of 2,240 MW. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)