KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec 27 (Reuters) -
State-controlled Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) plans
to launch a transmission subsidiary in January as it splits up
into six companies to encourage competition, state news agency
SPA reported on Tuesday.
After the restructuring, SEC will be a holding company and
will retain full ownership of the six companies, which include
four power generation firms, one firm for distribution and
another one for transmission.
The cost of the restructuring programme is estimated at
around 200 million riyals ($53.3 million), Ali Bin Saleh
al-Barrak, SEC's chief executive told SPA.
"As a result, the Saudi market will be competitive, which
will help increase productivity, efficiency and attract
investment to meet high demand," Barrak added.
Saudi Electricity has an $80 billion investment plan to
increase its power generation capacity by 30,000 megawatts by
2018 to meet power demand, which is growing at around 8 percent
a year.
He said SEC would not float shares of the newly established
companies in the Saudi bourse nor eye strategic partners in the
near future.
Barrak has said SEC would complete the restructuring
programme in 2011 and the companies formed would be in operation
by 2012.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)