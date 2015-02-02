(Adds details, analyst quotes, context)
RIYADH/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 2 Several of
Saudi Arabia's largest listed companies said on Monday they
would pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, days
after the new king ordered a handout to Saudi state employees to
mark his accession.
Saudi Arabia has sold minority stakes in big state firms and
listed them on its bourse partly to expose them to market
discipline. Monday's announcements illustrated, before the
market opens to direct foreign investment later this year, that
the firms sometimes still act like government bodies.
"I expect almost all Saudi listed and non-listed companies
to make such payments, which will have a short-term impact on
their operating profitability," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of
asset management at Securities & Investment Co in Bahrain.
"But the beneficiaries of these payouts will spend the money
and that should help consumer stocks plus banks, which might see
retail loans increase. Overall, this should benefit the
economy."
Saudi Electricity Co will distribute 545 million
riyals ($149 million) among its Saudi employees, it said in a
bourse statement on Monday. Bonuses will not exceed 50,000
riyals per staff member. The government owns 81 percent of the
Gulf's largest utility, according to Reuters data.
Saudi Telecom Co, 70 percent state-owned, will pay
an extra 395 million riyals to its Saudi employees, it said in a
similar filing, adding that the payout would be recorded in its
first-quarter earnings.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the Gulf's
biggest list company and one of the world's top petrochemical
producers, will pay two months' basic salary to Saudi employees
and has recommended its subsidiaries and affiliates do likewise,
according to an internal memorandum seen by Reuters and
confirmed by an official source.
SABIC's units include Saudi Arabia Fertiliser Co,
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co and Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co.
Southern Province Cement, majority-owned by state
funds, revealed it would pay two months' salary to Saudi
employees, plus half a month's pay to non-Saudis.
Several of the country's largest banks will also pay
two-month bonuses, according to financial news website Argaam.
The government owns major stakes in National Commercial Bank
, Samba Financial Group and Riyad Bank
, Reuters data shows.
Last week, Saudi Arabia's newly crowned King Salman ordered
the immediate payment of two months of bonus salary to all state
employees and pension to retired government workers, marking his
accession after the death of his brother King Abdullah.
Salman's announcement did not give a monetary figure, but
analysts said the payout to state employees could be worth some
70 billion riyals, while additional handouts to pensioners,
students and others could make total state spending much larger.
Government handouts are a tradition in Saudi Arabia at times
of political transition or tension. After uprisings in some
other Arab countries in 2011, Abdullah announced tens of
billions of dollars of new welfare spending, and some Saudi
companies followed suit with their own handouts.
"Saudi companies don't pay income tax, so these occasional
one-off payments can be construed as indirect taxes for the
benefit of the overall society and population," said Sarwar.
