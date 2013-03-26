BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf's largest utility, has launched an offer of a $2 billion dual-tranche Islamic bond, or sukuk, with pricing due later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.
The offer is split between a $1 billion 10-year tranche and a $1 billion 30-year portion, with price guidance set at 155 basis points and 190 bps over benchmark U.S. Treasuries.
Orders worth $13 billion have been pledged by investors for the deal, which should price in the morning New York time, the document added.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings are arranging the sukuk sale. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.