LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Saudi Electricity Co (SEC), the Gulf's largest utility, has priced a US$2bn dual-tranche Islamic bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The issuer priced a US$1bn 3.473% 10-year tranche at a a spread of 155bp over US Treasuries, and a US$1bn 5.06% 30-year portion at a spread of 190bp over.

Both tranches were priced at par, with orders topping a combined USD13bn.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the leads. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)