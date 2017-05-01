UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
RIYADH May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about making a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, banking sources said on Monday.
The new issue is likely to exceed $1 billion in size, said one of the sources. A company spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.
Saudi Electricity issued $2.5 billion of sukuk in 2014 with Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan as lead banks. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)