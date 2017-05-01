UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
By Davide Barbuscia
RIYADH May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about issuing a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, banking sources said on Monday.
The company is close to appointing banks to arrange the transaction which, according to one of the sources, is likely to exceed $1 billion.
A company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
A number of companies in the kingdom are considering replenishing their coffers through domestic and international bonds to offset a decline in revenues due to lower oil prices.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco issued a debut $3 billion-equivalent sukuk in the Saudi local market in April, while ACWA Power, another Saudi utility, is expected to issue an international bond of at least $600 million this week, bankers said.
Saudi Electricity issued $2.5 billion in sukuk in 2014, split between a $1.5 billion sukuk maturing in 2024 and $1 billion due in 2044. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan were the lead banks on that deal.
The company recently repaid a $500 million five-year sukuk it issued in 2012. (Editing by Susan Thomas)
