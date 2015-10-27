* No details of politically sensitive changes
* Industry thinks gasoline, natural gas prices may rise
* Saudi officials have approached UAE for advice
* Reforms could come before 2016 state budget
* Any changes likely to be gradual, cautious
By Angus McDowall and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH, Oct 27 Saudi Arabia is looking at
raising domestic energy prices, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said
on Tuesday, confirming that the kingdom could cut a lavish
system of subsidies blamed for waste and surging fuel
consumption.
Asked on the sidelines of a mining conference whether he
expected domestic energy prices to increase in the near term,
Naimi told reporters: "What you are asking is: is it under
study? And the answer is yes."
Naimi gave no details of the possible changes. In the past,
officials have spoken privately of the reforms, but Naimi's
remarks were the first public confirmation by such a senior
official that they were under study.
Domestic prices of gasoline, other fuels and the gas
feedstock used by Saudi petrochemical producers are heavily
subsidised by the government and among the lowest in the world;
gasoline costs about 15 U.S. cents a litre.
Letting prices rise would be one of the biggest economic
changes in Saudi Arabia for many years and, because of the large
number of low-income Saudis who rely on cheap fuel, politically
sensitive.
But pressure to consider such measures has increased this
year as low oil prices have slashed the revenues of the world's
top crude-exporting country, saddling it with a state budget
deficit that is expected to be well over $100 billion this year.
The International Monetary Fund warned last week that if the
kingdom did not take steps to reduce state spending and increase
revenues, its huge financial reserves would run out in under
five years.
SAVINGS
Cutting energy subsidies could make a big dent in the budget
deficit; the IMF estimates Saudi Arabia spends $107 billion
annually on the subsidies, including $86 billion on petroleum
and $10 billion on natural gas.
The reform could also hold back burgeoning consumption,
which threatens eventually to erode the amount of Saudi oil
available for export. Domestic oil product demand rose 5.1
percent year-on-year to a record 2.98 million barrels per day in
June, according to the Joint Oil Data Initiative.
However, any action would require approval at the highest
levels of government, including the king, and industry sources
in the kingdom told Reuters that if changes happened, they would
be gradual and cautious.
Saudi officials have approached the UAE government, which
raised domestic gasoline prices in August, asking for advice on
how to conduct such reform, said a Gulf industry source,
declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"I hear it from the highest level, they will do it soon and
I think they will have to do it before the budget announcement,"
the chief executive of a major Saudi company told Reuters,
speaking of gasoline price rises.
The state budget for next year, which may include other
steps to reduce the budget gap such as major cuts in spending on
infrastructure projects, is expected to be released by late
December.
Analysts at NBK Capital said this month that they believed
Saudi natural gas prices would be hiked to $2 per million
British thermal units next year from $0.75, where they have been
fixed since 1999.
