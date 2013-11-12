DUBAI Nov 12 Three Eritrean military officers
have asked for political asylum in Saudi Arabia after Saudi air
force jets forced their aircraft to land in the southern part of
the kingdom, the local news website Sabq reported on Tuesday.
Sabq quoted Yassin bin Ahmed al-Qassem, a spokesman for the
Jazan Emirate, as saying that F-15 planes were deployed when the
Eritrean aircraft entered Saudi airspace without permission.
"The aircraft forced to land in the King Abdullah bin
Abdulaziz airport was carrying three Eritrean officers seeking
political asylum," Sabq quoted Yassin as saying.
The Eritraen aircraft were military but used to carry
equipment and not fighters, Yassin added.
Eritrea, which split from Ethiopia in 1991, is one of
Africa's most secretive states and dissent is dealt with
harshly.
Located on the opposite side of the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia,
it has long been at odds with the United States and is accused
of human rights abuses by international monitors.
In January, dissident soldiers backed by tanks briefly took
over the Information Ministry in Asmara, demanding all political
prisoners be freed. Calm soon returned to the capital but
Eritrean opposition activists in neighbouring Ethiopia cite
growing dissent within the army over economic hardships.
With a population of about 5.5 million, mass defections have
become more common in recent years.
In February, 18 Eritreans who disappeared from their hotel
during a football tournament in Kampala were granted political
asylum by Uganda.
In April, Saudi media said an Eritrean military pilot sent
by Asmara to reclaim a jet stolen by two fellow officers when
sought asylum in the kingdom had herself defected.
The U.N. refugee agency says more than 250,000 Eritrean
refugees and nearly 15,000 asylum seekers live across the Horn
of Africa.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)