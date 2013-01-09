Jan 9 AL RAJHI BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank in millions of riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 1867.20 -1.68 Bakheet Investment Group 2002.00 5.42 EFG Hermes 1990.00 4.79 SICO Bahrain 1824.50 -3.93 NCB Capital 2010.00 5.84 Beltone Financial 2037.00 7.26 Arqaam Capital 1959.00 3.15 Morgan Stanley 2043.00 7.58 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1940.00 2.15 Average 1963.63 3.40 Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 1899.12 million Saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- ALMARAI - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Almarai Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Aljazira Capital 302.60 141.48 Bakheet Investment Group 322.00 156.96 EFG Hermes 344.00 174.52 SICO Bahrain 299.00 138.61 Beltone Financial 332.00 164.94 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 322.00 156.96 Average 320.27 155.58 Almarai reported a net profit of 125.31 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ETIHAD ETISALAT CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 1739.70 2.49 Morgan Stanley 1762.00 3.81 Aljazira Capital 1837.00 8.22 Bakheet Investment Group 2038.00 20.07 EFG Hermes 1811.00 6.69 SICO Bahrain 1680.00 -1.02 Al rajhi 1761.00 3.75 Beltone Financial 1668.00 -1.73 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1751.00 3.16 Average 1783.08 5.05 Etihad Etisalat Co reported a net profit of 1697.39 million Saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ RIYAD BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Riyad Bank in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 730.60 -6.07 Arqaam Capital 820.00 5.42 EFG Hermes 823.00 5.80 SICO Bahrain 815.40 4.83 NCB Capital 799.00 2.72 Beltone Financial 810.00 4.13 Morgan Stanley 881.00 13.26 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 867.00 11.46 HSBC 851.00 9.40 Average 821.89 5.66 Riyad Bank reported a net profit of 777.85 million Saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI BRITISH BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi British Bank (SABB) in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 777.30 18.56 Bakheet Investment Group 717.00 9.36 EFG Hermes 833.00 27.05 SICO Bahrain 741.60 13.11 NCB Capital 788.00 20.19 Beltone Financial 820.00 25.07 Arqaam Capital 691.00 5.39 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 780.00 18.97 Morgan Stanley 797.00 21.56 Average 771.66 17.70 SABB reported a net profit of 655.28 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. -------------------------------------------------------- SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 1129.40 19.77 Arqaam Capital 963.00 2.12 EFG Hermes 1071.00 13.57 SICO Bahrain 1089.70 15.56 NCB Capital 1048.00 11.14 Beltone Financial 1119.00 18.67 Morgan Stanley 1181.00 25.24 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1114.00 18.13 HSBC 1134.00 20.26 Average 1094.34 16.05 Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 942.99 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZER CO- Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 1198.00 -6.16 Aljazira Capital 1243.50 -2.60 Bakheet Investment Group 1194.00 -6.47 SICO Bahrain 1023.00 -19.87 EFG Hermes 1053.00 -17.52 Beltone Financial 1163.00 -8.90 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1048.00 -17.91 Average 1131.79 -11.35 Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co reported a net profit of 1276.63 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO (MAADEN) - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co(Ma'aden) in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Aljazira Capital 316.10 13.04 Bakheet Investment Group 397.00 41.97 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of 279.63 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries Corp in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 6670.00 26.65 Aljazira Capital 6865.50 30.36 Bakheet Investment Group 5763.00 9.43 EFG Hermes 6400.00 21.52 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 6050.00 14.88 Average 6349.70 20.57 Saudi Basic Industries Corp reported a net profit of 5266.42 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI CEMENT CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Cement Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 273.00 29.16 Bakheet Investment Group 248.00 17.33 EFG Hermes 258.00 22.06 Beltone Financial 243.00 14.96 Average 255.50 20.88 Saudi Cement Co reported a net profit of 211.37 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Electricity Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes -750.00 -43.55 Saudi Electricity Co eported a net loss of 522.48 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 217.00 -6.15 EFG Hermes 311.00 34.50 NCB Capital 301.00 30.18 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 313.00 35.37 Beltone Financial 320.00 38.40 Average 292.40 26.46 Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 231.22 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI TELECOM CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Telecom Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Morgan Stanley 2364.00 1.17 Aljazira Capital 2376.70 1.71 Bakheet Investment Group 2597.00 11.14 NBK Capital 2033.00 -13.00 EFG Hermes 2252.00 -3.62 SICO Bahrain 2432.00 4.08 Al Rajhi 2494.00 6.73 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 2257.00 -3.41 Global Investment House 2515.00 7.63 Average 2368.97 1.38 Saudi Telecom Co reported a net profit of 2336.69 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAVOLA GROUP CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Savola Group Co in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 %change Bakheet Investment Group 366.00 -26.59 EFG Hermes 493.00 -1.12 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 511.00 2.49 Average 456.67 -8.41 Savola Group Co reported a net profit of 498.59 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain Saudi) in millions of Saudi riyals. Q4 2012 EFG Hermes -432.00 Audi Saradar Investment Bank -394.00 Al rajhi -348.00 Beltone Financial -374.00 Average -387.00 Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Co (Zain Saudi) reported a net loss of 461.46 million saudi riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)