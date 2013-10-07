Oct 6 AL RAJHI BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 2006.80 7.36 Bakheet Investment Group 1974.00 5.60 Beltone Financial 2169.00 16.03 EFG Hermes 2104.00 12.56 Arqaam Capital 2007.00 7.37 Audi Saradar Bank 2032.00 8.70 HSBC 2122.00 13.52 SICO Bahrain 2127.00 13.79 Alistithmar Capital 2025.00 8.33 Global Investment House 2057.80 10.08 Deutsche Bank 2211.00 18.28 Average 2075.96 11.06 Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 1869.3 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- ALMARAI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Almarai in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 481.20 6.94 Morgan Stanley 486.00 8.01 Beltone Financial 515.00 14.45 EFG Hermes 497.00 10.45 HSBC 507.00 12.67 Arqaam Capital 425.00 -5.55 Bakheet Investment Group 479.40 6.54 Aljazira Capital 489.30 8.74 SICO Bahrain 486.00 8.01 Alistithmar Capital 475.70 5.72 JP Morgan 476.00 5.79 Audi Saradar Bank 482.00 7.12 Average 483.30 7.41 Almarai reported a net profit of 449.97 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- AL KHODARI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Global Investment House 33.90 54.86 Arqaam Capital 23.00 5.07 Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co reported a net profit of 21.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Al Tayyar Travel Group in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Arqaam Capital 231.00 14.73 Al Tayyar Travel Group reported a net profit of 201.34 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. -------------------------------------------------------------- BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Banque Saudi Fransi in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 727.50 9.97 Beltone Financial 835.00 26.22 EFG Hermes 770.00 16.40 Arqaam Capital 714.00 7.93 Audi Saradar Bank 726.00 9.75 HSBC 767.00 15.94 SICO Bahrain 775.00 17.15 Alistithmar Capital 750.10 13.39 Global Investment House 755.00 14.13 Deutsche Bank 762.00 15.19 Average 758.16 14.61 Banque Saudi Fransi reported a net profit of 661.53 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------- DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change EFG Hermes 122.00 -44.77 HSBC 272.40 23.32 Morgan Stanley 154.00 -30.28 Aljazira Capital 207.00 -6.29 SICO Bahrain 206.00 -6.74 Arqaam Capital 217.00 -1.76 JP Morgan 189.00 -14.44 Global Investment House 109.00 -50.65 Average 184.55 -16.45 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. reported a net profit of 220.89 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ ETIHAD ETISALAT (MOBILY) - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 1723.60 14.04 KSB Capital Group 1660.10 9.84 EFG Hermes 1571.00 3.94 Beltone Financial 1693.00 12.01 SICO Bahrain 1684.00 11.42 Aljazira Capital 1691.00 11.88 HSBC 1650.00 9.17 Alistithmar Capital 1699.30 12.43 Morgan Stanley 1584.00 4.80 JP Morgan 1600.00 5.86 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1580.00 4.54 Global Investment House 1620.00 7.18 Average 1646.33 8.93 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) reported a net profit of 1511.41 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ FAWAZ AL HOKAIR - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 281.30 11.43 EFG Hermes 330.00 30.73 Arqaam Capital 275.00 8.94 HSBC 315.00 24.78 Aljazira Capital 298.10 18.09 Average 299.88 18.79 Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair Co. reported a net profit of 252.44 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- JARIR MARKETING - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Jarir Marketing Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 174.40 8.52 HSBC 181.00 12.63 Beltone Financial 172.00 7.03 EFG Hermes 189.00 17.60 Arqaam Capital 191.00 18.85 Bakheet Investment Group 182.30 13.43 Aljazira Capital 185.40 15.36 SICO Bahrain 193.20 20.22 Alistithmar Capital 182.00 13.25 Average 183.37 14.10 Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit of 160.71 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- RIYAD BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Riyad Bank in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 883.60 5.19 Beltone Financial 1066.00 26.90 EFG Hermes 953.00 13.45 Arqaam Capital 943.00 12.26 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 940.00 11.90 Alistithmar Capital 924.00 10.00 SICO Bahrain 956.00 13.81 Global Investment House 975.00 16.07 HSBC 975.00 16.07 Deutsche Bank 958.00 14.04 Average 957.36 13.97 Riyad Bank reported a net profit of 840.03 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 1203.20 3.76 KSB Capital Group 1223.60 5.52 Beltone Financial 1352.00 16.59 EFG Hermes 1160.00 0.03 Arqaam Capital 1150.00 -0.83 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1172.00 1.07 HSBC 1193.00 2.88 SICO Bahrain 1172.00 1.07 Global Investment House 1194.40 3.00 Deutsche Bank 1172.00 1.07 Average 1199.22 3.42 Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1159.61 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------- SAFCO - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 828.40 -27.90 HSBC 635.00 -44.73 Beltone Financial 692.00 -39.77 EFG Hermes 677.00 -41.08 Bakheet Investment Group 935.00 -18.62 Global Investment House 820.00 -28.63 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 702.00 -38.90 Aljazira Capital 765.20 -33.40 SICO Bahrain 682.00 -40.64 Alistithmar Capital 610.90 -46.83 Average 734.75 -36.05 Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) reported a net profit of 1148.00 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIAN MINING (MA'ADEN) - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change HSBC 264.00 -15.15 Aljazira Capital 186.70 -39.99 Bakheet Investment Group 107.20 -65.54 Average 185.97 -40.23 Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of 311.12 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 6505.40 3.06 HSBC 6498.00 2.94 EFG Hermes 6347.00 0.55 Global Investment House 6350.00 0.60 Bakheet Investment Group 6439.00 2.01 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 6204.00 -1.72 Aljazira Capital 6584.90 4.32 SICO Bahrain 6875.00 8.91 Alistithmar Capital 6093.60 -3.47 Average 6432.99 1.91 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) reported a net profit of 6312.41 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI CEMENT - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Cement in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 237.80 13.53 Bakheet Investment Group 227.40 8.57 Beltone Financial 232.00 10.76 EFG Hermes 217.00 3.60 Arqaam Capital 223.00 6.47 HSBC 214.00 2.17 Alistithmar Capital 223.60 6.75 Aljazira Capital 211.59 1.02 JP Morgan 225.00 7.42 Global Investment House 228.00 8.85 Average 223.94 6.92 Saudi Cement reported a net profit of 209.45 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Electricity Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 3190.20 -10.95 HSBC 2930.00 -1.90 Saudi Electricity Co. reported a net profit of 2875.39 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Beltone Financial 400.00 26.10 Alistithmar Capital 422.70 33.25 EFG Hermes 392.00 23.57 Global Investment House 399.00 25.78 Deutsche Bank 381.00 20.11 Average 398.94 25.76 Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 317.22 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- ZAIN SAUDI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for (Zain) Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Company in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change Beltone Financial -247.00 49.90 EFG Hermes -339.00 31.24 JP Morgan -361.00 26.77 HSBC -399.00 19.07 Audi Saradar Investment Bank -349.00 29.21 Average -339.00 31.24 Zain Saudi reported a net loss of 493.00 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI TELECOM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Telecom Co. in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 1864.70 -4.56 EFG Hermes 2344.00 19.97 JP Morgan 2200.00 12.60 HSBC 2165.00 10.81 Aljazira Capital 1816.00 -7.05 Morgan Stanley 2607.00 33.43 SICO Bahrain 2059.00 5.38 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1727.00 -11.61 Global Investment House 2320.00 18.74 Average 2122.52 8.64 Saudi Telecom Co. reported a net profit of 1953.80 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAVOLA GROUP - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Savola Group in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 488.20 20.48 HSBC 400.00 -1.29 EFG Hermes 447.00 10.31 Bakheet Investment Group 374.10 -7.68 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 415.00 2.41 Arqaam Capital 387.00 -4.50 Average 418.55 3.29 Savola Group reported a net profit of 405.22 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SIPCHEM - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change EFG Hermes 170.00 9.08 HSBC 168.00 7.80 Aljazira Capital 198.60 27.44 Global Investment House 189.00 21.28 SICO Bahrain 187.00 19.99 Average 182.52 17.12 Saudi International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) reported a net profit of 155.84 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB) - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi British Bank (SABB) in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 901.90 37.54 Bakheet Investment Group 881.70 34.46 Beltone Financial 1032.00 57.38 EFG Hermes 980.00 49.45 Arqaam Capital 918.00 39.99 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 929.00 41.67 SICO Bahrain 977.00 48.99 Alistithmar Capital 953.20 45.36 Global Investment House 935.20 42.62 Deutsche Bank 969.00 47.77 Average 947.70 44.52 Saudi British Bank (SABB) reported a net profit of 655.74 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ YANSAB - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for YANSAB in millions of riyals. Q3 2013 %change KSB Capital Group 769.20 76.53 EFG Hermes 707.00 62.26 HSBC 710.00 62.95 Bakheet Investment Group 799.30 83.44 Global Investment House 650.00 49.18 Aljazira Capital 775.90 78.07 SICO Bahrain 807.00 85.21 Alistithmar Capital 778.10 78.58 Average 749.56 72.03 YANSAB reported a net profit of 435.73 million riyals in the third quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)