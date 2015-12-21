* Saudi Arabia plans to issue international bond
* Hard currency reserves down since oil price fell
* Investors seen shrugging off political, economic risks
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Dec 21 Saudi Arabia's debut
international bond should get a warm welcome from foreign
investors if it hits markets in 2016, though fund managers say
they will need yields that compensate them for the political and
oil price risks.
The kingdom has been burning through its hard currency stash
as oil prices fall -- at the last count, in September, reserves
were almost $100 billion, or 12 percent, less than a year
earlier.
With its currency tied to the dollar and a budget deficit
topping $100 billion this year, Saudi Arabia has options for
plugging the deficit such as cutting some of the cradle-to-grave
benefits it provides to citizens, raising taxes or borrowing.
Cuts have been mooted. Other reforms, including
privatisations, may be unveiled soon in the state budget.
But banking industry sources told Reuters last month the
government would also sell bonds issued by the central bank, the
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), as soon as next year. The
international bonds will be of "substantial benchmark size" and
a likely 10-year maturity, they added.
Despite its political and economic problems, the kingdom's
financial might - almost $700 billion in reserves and debt
ratios that are among the world's lowest - is expected to draw
investors to the new issue.
"It is a country that has massive reserves, so there is no
risk of default in the foreseeable future, and it has good
diversification as well for EM (emerging markets) funds and
investors, so there definitely will be demand," said Regis
Chatellier, director EM sovereign credit strategy at Societe
General.
Investors are not concerned by the Saudi bond's likely
exclusion from the main emerging sovereign bond benchmark,
JPMorgan's EMBI Global, because of its high credit rating and
per capita income.
"It is an off-benchmark play, but so is Qatar and that
hasn't deterred us in the past," said Kevin Daly from Aberdeen
Asset Management.
Details of timing and size should be revealed in the state
budget but the bond is expected to be large -- possibly $10
billion or more, given the kingdom's huge financing needs.
Saudi has already returned to domestic bond markets for the
first time since 2007; since July it has been issuing about 20
billion riyals ($5.3 billion) every month.
This week's sale will bring total issuance to 115 billion
riyals. Coming in five-, seven- and 10-year maturities, these
bonds, sold to local banks, yield between 1.95-2.85 percent.
OIL PRICES KEY TO YIELD
Yield on the international bond will be determined to a
large extent by oil prices, said Sergei Strigo, head of emerging
debt at Amundi.
Oil rose to nearly $70 a barrel in May before falling to
around $36 this week.
"If we go to $20 a barrel the yield spreads could be
hundreds of basis points (bps) wider than they are now, but if
it's at $50 we can talk of 200-250 bps over U.S. Treasuries,"
Strigo said.
For guidance, funds will use Saudi Arabia's sovereign credit
rating as well as yields on bonds from state-controlled Saudi
Electric and credit default swaps (CDS), derivatives used to
insure against debt default.
Saudi Arabia holds a AA/Aa3 credit rating, assigned to it by
Fitch and Moody's respectively, two-three notches below the top
AAA grade but far above most other developing countries.
Analysts at Oxford Economics calculate that while debt from
countries with an AA rating would trade at 50 bps over
equivalent-maturity U.S. Treasuries, Saudi Arabia might have to
pay a 100-120 bps premium.
That is because, first, Saudi Arabia should also pay a
higher yield than Qatar, another energy-rich Gulf state which is
rated a notch higher, Oxford Economics said.
Qatar's dollar bond maturing in 2022 trades at a spread of
77.43 bps over relevant Treasuries or a 2.933 percent yield
.
Second, there is risk of ratings downgrades for Saudi
Arabia. Standard & Poor's cut it a notch to 'A-plus' in October
while both Fitch and S&P have negative outlooks on
the rating.
Saudi CDS also rose steadily to hit six-year highs last
month, after being quoted between 58 bps and 78 bps until
mid-August.
"Investors will look not at current ratings but at future
ratings," said Claudia Calich, head of emerging debt at M&G
Investments, noting the challenges facing the kingdom.
Apart from oil prices, Saudi Arabia must deal with
succession issues in the royal family, tensions with it's
Shi'ite minority and the risk of Islamist militancy among
disaffected youth.
"The country has a number of issues; oil prices,
infrastructure spending -- so the fiscal commitment is pretty
high -- and they are fighting a war, so they have a lot of
things that they have to deal with internally," said Scott
Thiel, deputy CIO, Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock.
But Thiel said investors would be keen to see a programme of
regular bond sales from the kingdom, boosting liquidity in the
issues. Such a bond would also provide a benchmark for other
upcoming issues from the Gulf, with a series of other countries
planning to tap bond markets in coming years.
"If they (Saudi Arabia) are committed to an issuance
programme over a certain duration, for us that is better than if
they just do a one-off issuance," Thiel added.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)