ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Saudi Arabia's finance minister pointed to risks to its exports on Wednesday should the financial crisis in Europe lead to slower economic growth, although it may also present opportunities for its oil-rich investors.

There are growing fears that a fresh crisis in Europe could trigger a global recession.

Asked about any potential impact, Alassaf said: "Concerns could be for trade, or demand for Saudi production or exports."

"But on the other hand, it may be an opportunity for investors," Alassaf said.

Saudi Arabia, with more than $400 billion in assets, is the Arab world's richest country. (Reporting by Erika Solomon)