DUBAI Nov 3 Saudi Arabia will restrict
investment in its planned bourse dedicated to small and
medium-sized businesses to professional investors, according to
draft rules published on Thursday by the Capital Market
Authority (CMA).
Announced in April and expected to go live in early 2017,
the market is a bid to improve access to capital and encourage
better corporate governance in a country whose economy is
dominated by family businesses, many of whom have been reluctant
to cede any kind of control to outsiders.
Investment in these companies will only be permitted by
qualified investors, such as local and international investment
firms and government bodies, according to the document.
Much of the trading on Saudi's main market is dominated by
retail investors, even though foreign institutions were allowed
to buy directly on the market from the middle of last year.
In May, then-CMA Chairman Mohammed al-Jadaan, who was made
finance minister this week, said certain restrictions would be
put in place to ensure only investors who understood the risks
could buy into the SME market.
Among the mechanisms to encourage firms to list on the SME
market is a minimum capital requirement of 10 million riyals
($2.67 million), significantly below the 100 million riyal floor
for listing on the main market.
Companies will be required to list upwards of 20 percent of
the share capital and have at least 50 public shareholders,
although an exception will be granted by the regulator if it is
considered "appropriate". The document did not elaborate.
Those firms wanting to list on the SME market must have
financial records and been operating for at least one year.
Firms wishing to list on the main market must have a minimum of
three years of accounts.
Transitioning to the main indice is possible after a minimum
of two years listing on the second market, the document added.
No indication was given in the draft rules of whether small
companies already traded on the existing bourse would be allowed
to, or forced to, transfer to the second market.
Small-cap firms are among the most heavily traded on the
Saudi exchange as they are targeted by retail investors aiming
to make a quick profit.
A consultation process for the draft rules will now run
until Nov. 14, according to the stock market announcement of the
draft rules.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by David French, editing by David Evans)