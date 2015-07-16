(Adds bomb, name of alleged bomber, dead uncle)
RIYADH, July 16 A car bomb exploded at a
checkpoint near Saudi Arabia's highest security prison at sunset
on Thursday, killing the driver and wounding two security
officials, the interior ministry said.
State television said the driver was a teenager on the run
after killing his uncle. He triggered the blast after officers
surrounded his vehicle south of the capital, Riyadh.
The use of an explosive so close to a prison holding
hundreds of Islamist detainees will stoke fears of a growing
threat of militancy in the world's top oil exporter.
State news agency SPA named the bomber as Abdullah Fahd
Abdullah al-Rashed. It said he was born in 1997 and had never
travelled outside of the kingdom.
SPA named the dead uncle as Rashid Ibrahim al Safyan, adding
that Safyan had been a colonel, without elaborating.
The Islamic State group has called on supporters to carry
out attacks in the kingdom and killed 25 people in two suicide
bombings at Shi'ite Muslim mosques in the country's east in May.
"While security officers were manning one of the security
checkpoints on Ha'er Road in Riyadh, they directed the driver of
a suspected car to stop. The driver initiated an explosion which
led to his death," the ministry said in a statement.
The road runs south from Riyadh to Ha'er prison, home to
1,375 detainees who were mainly convicted of militant crimes,
its director told Reuters during a visit there this month.
The Ekhbariya state TV station, citing unidentified sources,
said the teenage driver had killed his uncle that afternoon, and
then ran off with his car.
The driver tried to drive bypass the checkpoint, then set
off an explosive as security forces tried to surround him, it
added.
The detention of thousands of Saudi Islamists accused or
convicted of militancy over the past decade has angered many
conservative Sunni Muslims in the kingdom, prompting some rare
protests from 2011-13.
Two Saudis linked to a suicide bombing in Kuwait last month
took part in those protests, local media reported at the time.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Angus McDowall, Editing by
William Maclean, Andrew Heavens and Dan Grebler)