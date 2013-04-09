SINGAPORE, April 9 Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery
Company (SAMREF) is offering up to 90,000 tonnes of high
viscosity fuel oil from its 400,000-barrel per day (bpd) Yanbu
refinery in May, traders said on Tuesday.
The 700-centistoke (cst) cargo is scheduled to load between
May 5 and 9, traders said, adding that the tender closes April
15, with validity extending to April 16.
Besides the high viscosity, the Yanbu cargoes are also high
in density and sulphur and can be sold into either the Singapore
or Fujairah bunker-blending market.
A March loading cargo of the Yanbu 700-cst cargo traded at a
discount of $22 a tonne to the Singapore benchmark on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
In 2012, a similar sized cargo for loading in early May was
sold at a discount of $28 a tonne to the Singapore benchmark,
but traders said it was more likely these cargoes would be
transacted closer to a discount of about $20 to $22 a tonne.
The Yanbu refinery has been on planned maintenance since
March 10 and is expected to be back online by the end of the
month, traders said.