RIYADH Oct 19 Delays in state payments to
construction firms are due to "technical reasons" and the
payments will increase in the coming period, Finance Minister
Ibrahim Alassaf said on Saudi-owned television network MBC in a
programme broadcast on Wednesday.
The construction industry has been hit hard this year by
state spending cuts, part of an austerity drive in response to
low oil prices, and by months-long delays in the government
settling its debts to contractors. Industry executives have said
billions of dollars may be involved.
Alassaf did not describe the technical problems but said
payments to companies were now "stable" and would rise. He did
not give specific numbers.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti in Cairo and Marwa Rashad in
Riyadh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)