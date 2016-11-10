(Adds quotes, context, new GCC committee)
By Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH Nov 10 Saudi Arabian Finance Minister
Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday that he was optimistic about
efforts to cut a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil
prices.
Asked by reporters if the deficit for this year, which is
expected to be announced late next month along with the 2017
budget plan, would be lower than originally planned, Jadaan said
it was too early to say but he was personally very optimistic.
"I have just been appointed a week ago and am now looking
into many files - the budget, contractor payments and other
files ... I am very optimistic," said Jadaan, who took over the
finance ministry at the end of last month.
The original budget plan for 2016 envisaged a deficit of 326
billion riyals ($87 billion), after a deficit of 367 billion
riyals in 2015.
But some local analysts now expect this year's deficit to
come in well below that projection, because of drastic cuts in
state spending and delays by the government in paying debts that
it owes to the private sector, particularly construction firms.
Jadaan, speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference,
reiterated that the government intended to make all delayed
payments to the private sector "as soon as possible".
Delayed payments are estimated to total a "significant
amount of billions" of dollars, he said. Some private analysts
have calculated they may total tens of billions of dollars.
Jadaan also said he would work on making the finance
ministry's handling of the state budget more clear and
transparent.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of
a new committee formed by the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council, which groups the region's wealthy Arab oil-exporting
states.
The Committee for Economic and Development Affairs discussed
ways to cooperate in diversifying economies and developing
non-oil industries, said an official statement from the meeting,
which was attended by economic and energy officials from GCC
countries.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by
Andrew Torchia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)