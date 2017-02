RIYADH May 22 Saudi Arabia's economic growth is expected to remain strong following a 6.8 percent expansion in 2011, the OPEC member's Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday.

"We expect continuation of high economic growth ... and a stronger non-oil GDP growth," Alassaf told a financial conference in the kingdom's capital. He did not give a forecast for this year. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Reem Shamseddine and Angus McDowall; Editing by Amena Bakr)