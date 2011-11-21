RIYADH Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Monday he was confident that the OPEC member had the means to deal with any renewed challenges if Europe's debt crisis worsens and it will continue with its investment programmes.

"Saudi Arabia has been able to better withstand the headwinds of the crisis from its outset and, if worse comes to worst, I am confident that we have the means to deal with any renewed challenges," Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told an energy conference in the Saudi capital. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)