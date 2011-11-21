RIYADH Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's finance
minister said on Monday he was confident that the OPEC member
had the means to deal with any renewed challenges if Europe's
debt crisis worsens and it will continue with its investment
programmes.
"Saudi Arabia has been able to better withstand the
headwinds of the crisis from its outset and, if worse comes to
worst, I am confident that we have the means to deal with any
renewed challenges," Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told an
energy conference in the Saudi capital.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Writing by
Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)