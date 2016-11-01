DUBAI Nov 1 Saudi Arabia's newly-appointed
finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Tuesday he had great
confidence in the kingdom's economic vision despite all the
challenges it faces.
"My confidence in God is great, and then the guardian (the
king), at this blessed state's launch towards broader horizons
of growth and financial, economic and social prosperity, in the
framework of the kingdom's 2030 vision, despite all the
challenges," he said in a statement on the ministry's website.
The former head of the stock market regulator, Jadaan was
named finance minister by royal decree on Monday, replacing
Ibrahim Alassaf, who had held the post since 1996.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)