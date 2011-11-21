* Saudi growth prospects remain strong
RIYADH, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's finance
minister said on Monday he was confident that the OPEC member
had the means to deal with any renewed challenges if Europe's
debt crisis worsens and it will continue its investment
programmes.
"Saudi Arabia has been able to better withstand the
headwinds of the crisis from its outset and, if worse comes to
worst, I am confident that we have the means to deal with any
renewed challenges," Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told an
energy conference in the Saudi capital.
"Notwithstanding the looming challenges facing the global
economy, I am confident that Saudi Arabia's immediate and medium
term growth prospects remain strong," he said.
Robust oil prices and increased government spending
are expected to propel the economy of the world's top crude
exporter to a 6.2 percent growth this year, from 4.2 percent in
2010, before a slowdown to 4.5 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll
showed in September.
Alassaf also said the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
remained "the central challenge to global growth with multiple
spillover effects", adding that Europe should help itself,
echoing last month's comments by Central Bank Governor Muhammad
al-Jasser.
"Time is of the essence for Europe, as tightening liquidity
conditions are beginning to resurface globally, which fuel
additional volatility," Alassaf said. "I believe the Europeans
have to deal themselves with the crisis and reassure the
markets."
The crisis swept closer to the core of Europe on Monday as
risk premiums on Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government
bonds rose with investors fleeing to safe-haven German Bunds,
while European shares fell more than 3 percent after
Moody's warned that France's credit rating faced new dangers.
Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy and the only Middle
Eastern member of the Group of 20 developed and emerging
nations, has announced to spend an estimated $130 billion, or
nearly 30 percent of its economic output, on various social
measures including new housing as turmoil swept the region.
Higher spending raised the kingdom's vulnerability to a
potential oil price drop with some analysts estimating the crude
price level needed to balance its budget at over $80 per barrel,
though prices of over $100 this year have boosted its firepower
to withstand the market weakness.
"We are moving with our investments and in a few days you
will know all details of the budget. Revenues are more than
expected, the same is with expenditures," Alassaf said,
referring to the 2011 budget.
Alassaf declined to give details about the next year plan.
He told Reuters last month that the country will not need to tap
into its fiscal reserves, estimated by analysts at about $280
billion, to finance additional budget spending.
The ministry set its 2011 budget with record expenditures
of 580 billion riyals ($154.7 billion) and a deficit of 40
billion riyals, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product.
Analysts expected Saudi Arabia, which saw only minor
protests this year unlike nearby Bahrain, to fetch a fiscal
surplus of 11 percent of GDP this year and 9.2 percent in 2012,
the poll showed.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
