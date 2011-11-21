* Saudi growth prospects remain strong

* Europeans should help themselves, reassure markets

* Saudi govt to continue investment programmes (Adds comments, details, background)

RIYADH, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Monday he was confident that the OPEC member had the means to deal with any renewed challenges if Europe's debt crisis worsens and it will continue its investment programmes.

"Saudi Arabia has been able to better withstand the headwinds of the crisis from its outset and, if worse comes to worst, I am confident that we have the means to deal with any renewed challenges," Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told an energy conference in the Saudi capital.

"Notwithstanding the looming challenges facing the global economy, I am confident that Saudi Arabia's immediate and medium term growth prospects remain strong," he said.

Robust oil prices and increased government spending are expected to propel the economy of the world's top crude exporter to a 6.2 percent growth this year, from 4.2 percent in 2010, before a slowdown to 4.5 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed in September.

Alassaf also said the euro zone sovereign debt crisis remained "the central challenge to global growth with multiple spillover effects", adding that Europe should help itself, echoing last month's comments by Central Bank Governor Muhammad al-Jasser.

"Time is of the essence for Europe, as tightening liquidity conditions are beginning to resurface globally, which fuel additional volatility," Alassaf said. "I believe the Europeans have to deal themselves with the crisis and reassure the markets."

The crisis swept closer to the core of Europe on Monday as risk premiums on Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bonds rose with investors fleeing to safe-haven German Bunds, while European shares fell more than 3 percent after Moody's warned that France's credit rating faced new dangers.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy and the only Middle Eastern member of the Group of 20 developed and emerging nations, has announced to spend an estimated $130 billion, or nearly 30 percent of its economic output, on various social measures including new housing as turmoil swept the region.

Higher spending raised the kingdom's vulnerability to a potential oil price drop with some analysts estimating the crude price level needed to balance its budget at over $80 per barrel, though prices of over $100 this year have boosted its firepower to withstand the market weakness.

"We are moving with our investments and in a few days you will know all details of the budget. Revenues are more than expected, the same is with expenditures," Alassaf said, referring to the 2011 budget.

Alassaf declined to give details about the next year plan. He told Reuters last month that the country will not need to tap into its fiscal reserves, estimated by analysts at about $280 billion, to finance additional budget spending.

The ministry set its 2011 budget with record expenditures of 580 billion riyals ($154.7 billion) and a deficit of 40 billion riyals, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Analysts expected Saudi Arabia, which saw only minor protests this year unlike nearby Bahrain, to fetch a fiscal surplus of 11 percent of GDP this year and 9.2 percent in 2012, the poll showed. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)