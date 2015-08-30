(Adds cause of the fire, nationalities)
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 30 Fire swept through
an oil workers' residential compound in Saudi Arabia on Sunday,
killing 10 people, the Civil Defence agency said.
Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco did not
identify the nationalities of those killed from the fire at the
compound in the town of Khobar, some distance from its oil and
gas production areas.
However, the Civil Defence agency said in a new statement
that three Canadians from Asian origins, one Pakistani and one
Nigerian woman were among the 10 killed. It had earlier reported
11 deaths.
In the new statement, the Civil Defence said 259 people were
injured from 219 reported earlier. However, 179 people left the
hospital while 80 people from various nationalities remained in
the hospital for treatment.
Saudi Aramco said 83 people were injured and 10 were killed
in a statement.
"At 5:45 today a fire was reported in the basement of the
Radium residential compound in Al Khobar which is leased by
Saudi Aramco for its employees," Aramco said in a statement
earlier on Sunday.
Witnesses said the fire burned for almost six hours.
Based on initial findings, one of the cameras showed that
the cause of the fire was an electric mass in a transformer in
the basement where the fire burned 70 parked vehicles and sent
smoke to the upper floors of the complex.
According to Aramco's website, the Radium Residential
Complex consists of eight six-storey buildings and comprises 486
units.
Aramco, which has more than 61,000 employees, many of them
expatriates, runs several private gated communities.
Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter and Aramco
produces roughly one in eight barrels of the world's oil supply.
