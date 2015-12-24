BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 24 A fire at a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Thursday killed 25 people and injured 107, the country's civil defence said in a statement.
The fire at the Jazan General Hospital was sparked on the first floor in the intensive care unit and the maternity ward, the agency said.
The injured had been transferred to private and general hospitals in the area, it added.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)