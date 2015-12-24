DUBAI Dec 24 A fire at a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Thursday killed 25 people and injured 107, the country's civil defence said in a statement.

The fire at the Jazan General Hospital was sparked on the first floor in the intensive care unit and the maternity ward, the agency said.

The injured had been transferred to private and general hospitals in the area, it added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Robert Birsel)