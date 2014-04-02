By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, April 2
RIYADH, April 2 Saudi Arabia's first and only
budget airline, flynas, aims to grow at least 20 percent
annually and expects to turn profitable in 2014 after seven
years of losses, the company's chief executive said.
More than 64 million passengers passed through Saudi
Arabia's 28 airports in 2012, up nearly 19 percent from 2011,
according to the latest data available from the General
Authority of Civil Aviation.
But the kingdom, the biggest Arab economy and the largest
country in the Gulf geographically, still has one of the
smallest airline networks in the region relative to its size.
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier, and
privately held flynas, launched in 2007, are currently the only
options for flying domestically within the country, and they are
struggling to keep up with demand.
Several other domestic airlines, including a subsidiary of
Qatar Airways, are expected to start flying in the next year or
two as a result of deregulation.
But private carriers have had trouble boosting their profit
margins because of price caps on domestic flights and high
operating costs. In 2010, SAMA Airlines was forced to halt
operations after incurring a loss of about $300 million.
"Until now we are actually not making a profit, but we hope
to cross over this year. We have to grow very quickly and get
critical mass," flynas CEO Raja Azmi said in an interview.
"We need to grow at least 20 percent a year. God willing, we
hope to make a profit this year - it won't be much but it will
be a profit."
Riyadh-based flynas is 37 percent owned by Saudi investment
firm Kingdom Holding and the rest by National Airline
Services Holding.
Flynas currently carries 3 million passengers annually and
claims 15-18 percent of the domestic air travel market; its
growth plan envisages achieving a market share of 30 percent
over the next two years and passenger numbers hitting 20 million
annually by 2020, Azmi said.
Azmi, who managed a low-cost airline in southeast Asia
before joining flynas in 2013, declined to specify how much the
company would invest in growth, beyond saying it would require
hundreds of millions of riyals over the next five years.
TENSIONS
The growth plan will focus on increasing the number of
flights to the airline's 21 current destinations and targeting
the long-haul sector with five to six new destinations including
London, Manchester, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, using the Red Sea
city of Jeddah as a hub.
The company will expand its current fleet of 18 aircraft to
27 with six Airbus A320 and three A330 planes.
This will help the company overcome the impact of Middle
Eastern geopolitical tensions in countries such as Syria and
Egypt, Azmi said.
"One of the reasons we have decided to go long-haul is that
we would be less vulnerable to geopolitical factors. We used to
have daily flights to Damascus and Aleppo, now we don't fly
there anymore. This has affected us financially of course...to
the tune of tens of millions of riyals."
Financial markets have been speculating that flynas could
conduct an initial public offer of shares by the end of this
year or in 2015, but Azmi ruled out this year and said of next
year, "it depends."
"We would like to go through the IPO, but we need to be on a
firm footing in terms of profitability and operations first, and
we hope to get there in the next few years," he said.
"To be clear, we will go on with IPO if we have the right
valuation, and to get the right valuation obviously we have to
be in a good financial position."
Azmi said flynas would be able to cope with the competition
from the new entrants expected in the market, as long as his
company remained passengers' second or third choice.
"In reality right now we are in some way competing with
Saudia, and if you ask me (the competition) is not level because
we don't get the (fuel) subsidy they take...Some cannibalisation
will happen, but I think it will affect Saudia more than us."
The country's domestic air travel market, currently 25-30
million passengers annually, is expected to grow 6 percent per
year, Azmi said.
Exploiting this growth will depend partly on whether the
government brings down high costs for fuel and the use of
aviation infrastructure. The situation may improve over the next
three years as new airports come online, Azmi said.
"Until then, our operations will be affected in terms of
cost so we will not be able to offer lower fares...The obstacles
are there. But we can work around them."
($1 = 3.75 Saudi riyals)
