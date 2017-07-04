* Cracker seen having capacity of 1.5 mta mixed feedstock
* Project seen costing between $3 billion and $5 billion
* Refining JV SATORP seen providing some of the feedstock
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 4Saudi Aramco and
France's Total are considering building a mixed-feed
cracker and derivatives in Jubail, near their joint refining
complex, industry sources said.
The cracker is expected to have a capacity of 1,500
kilotonnes per year (KTA) (1.5 million tonnes per year), said a
source familiar with the plans, who described them as at an
initial stage.
The feedstock would partially come from SATORP, the existing
Aramco-Total joint refining venture, and from Sadara, a joint
venture between Aramco and Dow Chemical, also in Jubail.
Sadara operates a mixed-feed cracker, the first in Saudi
Arabia.
The idea of the cracker has been raised before. In 2010, an
executive from Total Petrochemicals, a unit of Total, said it
could be the largest possible, typically 1,500 KTA of ethylene
and 500 KTA of propylene, plus derivatives.
"It is a greenfield project, they have launched the bidding
for the feasibility study," said one of the sources, adding the
study did not include a refinery expansion.
He estimated the cost of the project known as Amiral to be
around $3 billion, while another source said the cost of the
cracker and other downstream units was expected to be around $5
billion.
Despite having massive natural gas reserves, Saudi Arabia is
short of gas supplies as the majority of its gas reserves are
associated with oil, said energy consultant Sadad al-Husseini, a
former senior executive at Aramco. Saudi Arabia is currently
restricting oil output as part of an international agreement.
"There remains of course the potential for more gas
discoveries as the kingdom's shale gas exploration programme
gathers momentum," he said, adding the availability of ethane
would be key to the overall economics of the project.
Saudi Aramco plans to double its gas production in a decade,
including shale that will add around 2-3 billion standard cubic
feet to the mix.
But the kingdom is encouraging the petrochemicals industry
to include more liquid feedstock to diversify and become less
vulnerable to price fluctuations.
For instance, Aramco plans to develop a project with Saudi
Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) with a new technology that
converts crude oil to chemicals by limiting extensive refining.
A second source said SATORP had issued a tender for pre-feed
engineering and design to upgrade its production of aromatics,
with an award of that contract seen by the second quarter of
2019.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for
Total said the company was still interested in developing
petrochemicals units downstream of SATORP's refinery, which
already produces some petrochemicals products: paraxylene,
benzene and propylene.
"It is consistent with our strategy of investing in our
major integrated refining and chemicals platform and
capitalizing on advantaged feedstock," the Total spokeswoman
said, adding: "the main issue is the gas feedstock allocation."
The two companies have already been operating the 400,000
barrels per day SATORP refinery integrated with petrochemical
production and have considered expanding petrochemicals output
for several years.
In 2015, Total said partners would need to solve the issue
of obtaining natural gas supplies before moving on to detailed
studies of the project.
In February last year, a Total executive said the two
companies were considering expanding the refining capacity of
the project by 10 percent.
Saudi Aramco owns 62.5 percent of SATORP and Total 37.5
percent.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Paris; Editing by Rania
El Gamal and Mark Potter)