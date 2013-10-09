* Q3 net profit 685 mln riyals vs 662 mln riyals yr-ago

* Misses average forecast of analysts

* 9-mnth net profit 2.13 bln riyals, down 3.4 pct on higher expenses (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Oct 9 Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, missed analysts' forecasts as it posted a 3.5 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit.

The kingdom's fifth-largest bank by market value said it made 685 million riyals ($182.7 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 662 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank, on average, to post a net profit of 758.2 million riyals for the third quarter.

The bank attributed its rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income, which rose 5.3 percent year-on-year. It didn't elaborate further.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed filings later.

Profit for the opening nine months of the year decreased 3.4 percent to 2.13 billion riyals, on the back of higher operating expenses, the bank said.

Loans and advances at the end of the third quarter stood at 112.6 billion riyals, gaining 10.1 percent on the same point of 2012, while the bank held deposits worth 125 billion riyals at the end of September, up 6.9 percent over the same timeframe. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)