* Low oil prices have forced drawdown of assets
* Saudi Arabia wants to boost returns on them
* Some money could be transferred from central bank
* Global investment banks asked for ideas
* New fund might behave like private equity fund
By Koh Gui Qing and Hadeel Al Sayegh
NEW YORK/DUBAI, Jan 14 Saudi Arabia plans to
create a new sovereign fund to manage part of its oil wealth and
diversify its investments, and has asked investment banks and
consultancies to submit proposals for the project, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Plunging oil prices have strained Saudi Arabia's finances.
The kingdom's state budget deficit is at a record high and net
foreign assets dived more than $100 billion in 15 months.
The new fund could change the way tens of billions of
dollars are invested and affect some of the world's leading
asset managers, particularly in the United States, where the
bulk of Saudi Arabia's foreign assets are managed.
"Keeping the foreign reserves at a good level is necessary
to maintain a solid financial position and support the riyal,"
said one of the sources.
Another source said the Saudi government sent out a "request
for proposal" to banks and consultants late last year, seeking
ideas on how to structure a new fund.
The sources asked not to be identified because the plans are
confidential. They said the Saudi government did not tell them
the size of the planned new fund.
One source said the fund would focus on investing in
businesses outside the energy industry, such industrials,
chemicals, maritime and transportation. The sources stressed
that no final decisions had been made, and a range of options
were being studied.
The sources said managers of the planned fund may be able to
invest directly in companies rather than channelling investments
through foreign asset managers. This could maximize returns.
The second source said he understood the new fund would
ideally be up and running within 12 to 24 months, with an office
in New York.
A spokesman for the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA)
could not be reached for comment. SAMA, which currently manages
the vast bulk of petrodollars earned by Saudi Arabia, has
traditionally been secretive about its management of the money.
DEALING WITH CHEAP OIL
SAMA's net foreign assets totalled $628 billion in November,
down from a record high of $737 billion in August 2014, when the
government started drawing down assets to pay its bills as
falling oil prices saddled it with a huge budget deficit.
The assets, some of which are handled by global fund firms,
are mainly securities such as U.S. Treasury bonds and deposits
with banks abroad. Equities are believed to account for only a
small fraction of securities holdings, perhaps 20 percent. The
bulk of assets are believed to be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The conservative, low-risk instruments SAMA favours have
been criticised for yielding modest returns, especially with
global interest rates as low as they are now. In 2014, Saudi
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal urged the government to
create a new fund to earn higher returns.
At the time, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf insisted there
was no need for a new fund. But policy-making authority has
shifted since King Salman took the throne in January last year
and created a powerful Council of Economic and Development
Affairs chaired by his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
With the advice of Western consulting firms, Prince Mohammed
is pushing a range of reforms for an era of cheap oil. Steps
include spending cuts, higher taxation and privatisation. The
plan for a new sovereign fund is part of this drive.
In drafting its reforms, Saudi Arabia has examined the
policies of other rich oil exporting Gulf countries. Part of the
new Saudi fund would operate much like a private equity
investor, buying major stakes in foreign companies as the
sovereign funds of Qatar and Abu Dhabi do, but it would also use
other forms of investment, the sources said.
(Additional reporting by Celine Aswad in Dubai and Marwa Rashad
in Riyadh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)