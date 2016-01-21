(adds background, context)
RIYADH Jan 21 Saudi Arabia's Shura Council is
considering proposals to revise the investment strategy of the
kingdom's social insurance fund in order to raise returns, the
government advisory body said in statement posted on state news
agency SPA on Thursday.
The Shura Council's finance committee also recommended the
General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) consider tying
retirement benefits to the inflation rate and diversifying its
real estate portfolio beyond the capital Riyadh, SPA said.
Saddled with a huge budget deficit due to low oil prices,
the government of the world's top oil exporting country is
looking at a wide range of reforms to save money, increase the
efficiency of state spending and increase revenues.
GOSI is one of the world's largest public pension funds,
with some $448 billion in assets, according to a survey by the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2013.
Among the benefits offered to its roughly 9.5 million
subscribers are medical insurance, old-age pensions and
disability and survivor grants.
