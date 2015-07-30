By Reem Shamseddine
| KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 30
engineering firms have submitted bids to build a gas plant in
eastern Saudi Arabia for state oil giant Saudi Aramco
at an estimated cost of $5 billion to $6 billion, industry
sources said.
Aramco's decision to move ahead with the project at Fadhili
is a sign that Saudi Arabia continues to make big investments
that it views as key to its economic future, despite slowing or
shelving some less vital projects as the plunge in oil prices
since last year hurts state finances.
The new plant is to have a processing capacity of 2.5
billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of sour gas from the
onshore Khursaniyah and offshore Hasbah fields.
South Korea's Daelim Industrial, Hyundai
Engineering and Construction and Britain's Petrofac
have bid for the project individually, the sources said.
In addition, three consortiums have been formed to bid:
South Korea's GS Engineering and Construction with
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy's Saipem
with Japan's JGC, and South Korea's Samsung Engineering
together with Daewoo E&C.
The project is split into three construction packages for
the gas processing unit, utilities and offsite facilities such
as nitrogen, steam, power and water systems, and sulphur
recovery. Some bidders are seeking only one package.
Aramco did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
It said in its 2014 annual report, published in May this year,
that the Fadhili gas plant "is on track to come onstream by
2019".
It usually takes about two months to evaluate bids for such
projects after they are submitted, industry sources said.
Fadhili, together with Aramco's other gas projects in Wasit
and Midyan, are slated to add more than 5 billion scfd of
non-associated gas processing capacity, which will help the
company meet soaring domestic demand for industrial use and
electricity generation in the world's largest oil exporter.
Gas production remains a top priority for Saudi Arabia as it
wants to limit direct crude oil burning for electricity, thereby
preserving its ability to increase oil exports.
