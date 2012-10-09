ABU DHABI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the
world's largest energy company, has discovered a new gas field
in the Red Sea, 26 kilometres North West of the port of Daba,
the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday quoting the oil
minister.
Gas flowed at the rate of 10 million cubic feet a day at a
test well at the depth of 17,700 feet, Ali al-Naimi was quoted
as saying.
Naimi said more wells would be drilled in order to evaluate
the size of the field.
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, is looking
for gas all over the kingdom to boost gas production to help
meet rapidly rising Saudi fuel demand.
Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves mostly lie in the
Eastern Province of the country.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by James Jukwey)