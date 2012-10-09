ABU DHABI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the world's largest energy company, has discovered a new gas field in the Red Sea, 26 kilometres North West of the port of Daba, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday quoting the oil minister.

Gas flowed at the rate of 10 million cubic feet a day at a test well at the depth of 17,700 feet, Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying.

Naimi said more wells would be drilled in order to evaluate the size of the field.

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, is looking for gas all over the kingdom to boost gas production to help meet rapidly rising Saudi fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves mostly lie in the Eastern Province of the country. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by James Jukwey)