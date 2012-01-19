DUBAI Jan 19 Italy's Eni and
Spain's Repsol have given up looking for gas in Saudi
Arabia's Empty Quarter, two sources familiar with the joint
venture with Saudi Aramco said.
State-run Aramco invited international energy companies to
search the vast desert of southeast Saudi Arabia for gas in
2003-2004 under tough terms that would have made it difficult
for such companies to make a good return on any gas found.
But the Empty Quarter has largely lived up to its name
anyway, prompting the European companies behind EniRepsa Gas
Limited to abandon the search a few months ago in favour of more
promising prospects around the world, the sources said.
Spokesmen for Repsol and Eni declined to comment on the
status of their gas venture in the southeastern desert, known as
Rub Al Khali.
South Rub Al Khali Co (Srak), the joint venture between
Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell, is the only JV
to report finding substantial quantities of gas in the region so
far and the sulphur-rich gas there could prove too costly to be
commercially viable.
The gas price terms agreed to meant the international
companies involved would need to find condensate - a form of
light oil that can be sold at international market prices - to
cover the cost of development of even simple gas fields.
Saudi gas prices for domestic industrial use are still fixed
at just $0.75 per million British Thermal Units, well below the
cost of production for most gas fields that are not associated
with oil.
A gas export ban means they would be unable to sell any on a
global gas market which typically pays at least ten times as
much.
The Empty Quarter gas exploration deals were signed at a
time when major gas exploration prospects were limited and
demand for the fuel for power generation was rising rapidly
around the world - driving up prices.
But the global gas supply outlook has improved radically
because of an unconventional gas revolution in North America -
combined with major new finds in places like Brazil - which have
made economically challenging exploration in the Saudi desert
even less attractive, an industry source said.
