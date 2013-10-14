DAEGU, South Korea Oct 14 Saudi Aramco, the
world's largest oil exporter, will use unconventional gas to
fire a 1,000 Megawatt power plant after two years of drilling,
Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih said on Monday, pointing to the
spread of the U.S. shale gas boom.
"Only two years after launching our own unconventional gas
programme, in the northern region of Saudi Arabia, we are ready
to commit gas for the development of a 1,000 MW power plant
which will feed a massive phosphate mining and manufacturing
sector," the head of Saudi Arabia's national oil company said at
the World Energy Congress in South Korea.
He said the firm was also on track to increase average
conventional oil recovery to 70 percent, double the global
average.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)