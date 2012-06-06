GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 5.94 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period a year ago, the government's statistics department said on Wednesday.
That marked a minor slowdown from the 6.6 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures