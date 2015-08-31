By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 31 Rising oil output boosted Saudi
Arabia's economic growth to its fastest pace in over a year in
the second quarter of 2015, data showed on Monday, but growth
looks likely to slow in coming months as low oil prices make
themselves felt.
Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, expanded 3.8
percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, accelerating
from a revised 2.3 percent in the first quarter, the state
statistics department said.
It was the fastest growth since 6.4 percent in the first
quarter of 2014 -- showing the economy of the world's biggest
oil exporter is still coping comfortably with cheap oil, which
is less than half its mid-2014 price.
To defend its share of the global oil market, Saudi Arabia
pumped a record 10.56 million barrels of oil per day in June, up
231,000 bpd from May.
This helped the oil sector grow 5.1 percent from a year ago
in the second quarter, accelerating from 1.8 percent in the
first. Growth in the non-oil sector was little changed at 3.1
percent against 3.0 percent.
Analysts think Saudi Arabia can't escape the impact of cheap
oil indefinitely, however. Growing concern among businessmen
over the government's huge budget deficit, expressed in the
Saudi media over recent weeks, suggests companies and consumers
may become more cautious about spending.
Meanwhile, there are signs that the government has started
slowing or shelving some of its huge infrastructure projects to
save money. For example, Spain's Talgo said in July
that Saudi Arabia had cancelled a $201 million contract for six
high-speed trains.
"We are likely to see a gradual deceleration in growth going
forward - though it will not be abrupt," said Monica Malik,
chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Any slowdown may become more pronounced in 2016, as market
pressures make it harder for Saudi Arabia to keep raising oil
output at such rapid year-on-year rates. State spending may drop
as a one-off bonus of two months of salary for public employees,
paid in early 2015 to mark the accession of King Salman, is not
repeated next year.
A Reuters poll of economists published earlier in August
found them predicting Saudi GDP growth would ease to a median
2.6 percent next year from 3.0 percent in 2015.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)