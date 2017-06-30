By Andrew Torchia
| DUBAI, June 30
DUBAI, June 30 Saudi Arabia's gross domestic
product shrank from a year earlier in the first quarter of 2017
for the first time since the global financial crisis, but the
private sector strengthened gradually, official data showed on
Friday.
GDP, adjusted for inflation, shrank 0.5 percent year-on-year
between January and March, its first fall since 2009. That was
almost entirely because of a 2.3 percent contraction in the oil
sector, as Saudi Arabia cut its crude output under a global deal
among producing countries to prop up prices.
The non-oil government sector of the economy shrank 0.1
percent, showing Riyadh continued to keep a tight rein on state
spending as it tried to cut a big budget deficit caused by low
oil prices.
But the non-oil private sector grew 0.9 percent,
accelerating from a revised 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of
last year. It was the fastest private sector expansion since the
fourth quarter of 2015.
Private businesses have been hit hard by government
austerity measures, including higher domestic energy prices and
delays in the government paying its debts to companies. Late
last year, however, Riyadh began settling its debts more
promptly, boosting the private sector.
The outlook for growth in the rest of this year is murky. In
recent weeks Riyadh has eased its austerity drive slightly,
restoring financial allowances to public sector employees, and
this should help consumption slightly.
Also, the government plans to introduce a 5 percent
value-added tax at the start of 2018, so there may be a
consumption mini-boom in the preceding months as Saudis make
big-ticket purchases to avoid the tax.
But some austerity steps are going ahead this year, such as
higher residence fees for expatriates, who make up about a third
of the population. Also, the oil output deal extends through the
end of 2017, so the oil sector will continue to drag on growth.
Despite the deal, the Brent oil price is back around $48 a
barrel - not far above its level when Riyadh originally agreed
on the deal late last year - which may mean the government has
less money to spend on kickstarting economic projects than the
private sector has been hoping.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)