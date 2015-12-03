BERLIN Dec 3 The German government rebuked its
own foreign intelligence agency, the BND, on Thursday for
suggesting that Saudi Arabia was becoming more "impulsive" in
its foreign policy.
In an unusual public statement on Wednesday, the BND also
said Saudi Arabia - the world's No. 1 oil exporter - was losing
confidence in the United States as a guarantor of Middle East
order and that Riyadh therefore appeared ready to take more
risks in its regional competition with Iran.
"The assessment, in this case made public, does not reflect
the stance of the government," a spokesman for Chancellor Angela
Merkel said, adding that Berlin viewed Saudi Arabia as an
important ally in a region shaken by crisis.
A diplomat at the Foreign Ministry, speaking on condition of
anonymity, was more frank.
"The BND surely does not speak for German foreign policy,
especially not via third parties," said the diplomat, referring
to the circumstances of the BND publication.
The spy agency issued the 1-1/2 page report, entitled "Saudi
Arabia - Sunni regional power torn between foreign policy
paradigm change and domestic policy consolidation", to some
German media. Reuters also obtained a copy.
"The BND is supposed to provide the government with
intelligence and hopefully smart analysis", the diplomat said,
adding that Saudi Arabia had an important role to play in
international efforts to find a political solution in Syria.
The diplomat said Saudi Arabia had been irritated by the BND
report, adding: "Of course, something like this draws a
reaction. We are communicating with the Saudi Arabian government
at various levels."
Contacted by Reuters, the BND declined to comment on the
matter.
Since King Salman succeeded to power in January, Saudi
Arabia has orchestrated a military coalition to intervene in
neighbouring Yemen to limit Iranian influence, increased support
for Syrian rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces
and has made big changes in the royal succession.
Riyadh has long viewed Iran as aggressive and expansionary
and regarded its use of non-state proxies such as Lebanon's
Hezbollah and Iraqi Shi'ite militias as aggravating sectarian
tensions and destabilising the region.
However, under Salman it has moved more assertively to
counter its regional foe.
