DUBAI The death toll from a stampede on Thursday during the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has risen to 717 people of various nationalities, the Saudi civil defence said.

It said that the crush, which was caused by large numbers of people gathering at Mina outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca where some two million are performing haj, had also left 805 people injured.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Sami Aboudi)