DUBAI, Sept 30 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday called on Muslim countries to investigate the deadly crush on the Islamic haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia last Thursday that killed 769 people including at least 239 Iranians.

"Representatives from Iran and the Islamic world should go to Saudi Arabia and investigate the cause of the haj incident," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Fars news agency. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)