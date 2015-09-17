By Nidal al-Mughrabi
| MECCA, Sept 17
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a sometimes deadly virus, in
Saudi Arabia has ebbed in the run-up to Islam's annual haj
pilgrimage, the kingdom's Health Minister Khaled al-Falih said
on Thursday.
As pilgrims poured into Mecca from around the world, the
Health Ministry said it had confirmed two more cases of the
disease in Riyadh on Thursday, but the number of cases has
declined since last month, Falih said.
Most medical staffers touring hospitals and medical centres
around Mecca on Wednesday covered their noses and mouths with
masks, as did traffic policemen and army personnel deployed to
secure the flow of busses carrying pilgrims into the holy city.
"With the help of God and then with the measures taken by
the ministry of health we hope to prevent the virus from getting
to the pilgrims," said Falih in a news conference.
So far around 1.2 million Muslims have arrived in the
kingdom for haj.
In past years it has drawn up to 3 million pilgrims, but
authorities have limited numbers in the past two years because
of construction work around the Grand Mosque.
Saudi Arabia has banned the slaughter of camels around the
holy cities during the pilgrimage. The animals have been found
to carry the virus and scientists say they are the most likely
source of primary infections of people.
Seven people in the city of Medina who have been infected by
MERS have been moved to Riyadh as a precaution to avoid any
spread of the disease near the pilgrimage sites, Falih said.
"The spread has begun to shrink and we are optimistic the
days of spreading are gone and are behind us," said Falih.
The kingdom has mobilised 25,000 medical staff from
different cities into Mecca for the haj season.
(Editing By Angus McDowall)