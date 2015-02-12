DUBAI Feb 12 Saudi Hollandi Bank has
proposed increasing its capital by 20 percent through a bonus
share issue for funding business activities and growth, the
lender said in a statement.
It plans to increase its capital to 5.72 billion riyals
($1.52 billion) from 4.76 billion riyals by issuing one bonus
share for every five held, paid for by capitalising 952 million
riyals of retained earnings, a bourse statement said late on
Wednesday.
The move will be voted on by shareholders at a meeting on
Mar. 17, the statement added.
No money is being raised from shareholders, who are getting
the new shares for free, but the move is an accounting device
which in effect boosts the bank's equity and therefore supports
future lending.
A number of other Saudi banks have said they will conduct
similar bonus share offerings, including Samba Financial Group
and Saudi British Bank.
Profitability at banks in the kingdom has been supported in
recent years by strong loan growth, although this has
contributed to lenders needing to top up their capital reserves
-- some through the issuance of capital-boosting sukuk and
others by bonus share issues.
Saudi Hollandi in December proposed a cash dividend of 1
riyal per share for 2014 and posted a 33 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit last month.
($1 = 3.7512 riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)