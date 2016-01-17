DUBAI Jan 17 Saudi Hollandi Bank,
Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, posted a 2.4 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters
calculations, missing analysts' forecasts.
The lender made a profit of 450.9 million riyals ($120.2
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 461.9 million
riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2014, Reuters calculated
based on the bank's full-year earnings statement as the lender
didn't provide a quarterly breakdown.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average
Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 487.4 million riyals.
The bank said in the statement that 2015 net profit was 2.02
billion riyals, up 11 percent from 2014. Chairman Mubarak
al-Khafrah was quoted as saying the annual growth came from a 13
percent increase in operating income as well as a 17 percent
rise in special commissions without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
The bank last month said it was cutting its cash dividend
for 2015 and was planning a large bonus share issue to investors
to double its capital. The free shares are an accounting device
which in effect boosts the company's equity and therefore
underpins future growth.
Deposits grew 16 percent year on year to stand at 88.8
billion riyals on Dec. 31, according to the statement.
The rise in deposits contrasts with other Saudi lenders
which have reported falling levels so far in the earnings
season, seen as an indicator of the impact lower oil prices are
having on liquidity in the Saudi banking system.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
