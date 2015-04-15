DUBAI, April 15 Saudi Hollandi Bank,
the kingdom's oldest lender, posted a 29.3 percent jump in
first-quarter net profit on the back of higher operating income,
it said on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
The lender said it made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7
million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 417
million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2014, according
to a bourse filing.
Four analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would
post, on average, a net profit of 472.9 million riyals.
The bank attributed its increase in net profit to higher
total operating income -- which gained 23.1 percent year on year
to 931.7 million riyals -- without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Saudi Hollandi's loans portfolio stood at 66.9 billion
riyals at the end of March, 17.3 percent higher than the same
point of 2014, and its deposit base gained 18.2 percent over the
same timeframe to 77.8 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)