RIYADH Jan 14 Saudi Hollandi Bank said its fourth quarter net profit edged up 2.7 percent on the year to 231 million riyals ($61.6 million) due to a fall in operating expenses, it said on Saturday.

However, earnings fell 22.7 percent compared to the third quarter net profit, which the bank attributed to declining operating income, in a statement posted on the bourse website.

Saudi Hollandi Bank, the oldest bank in the world's top oil exporter, said earnings per share over the 12 months of 2011 were 3.12 riyals, compared to 2.39 in 2010. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus Mcdowall)